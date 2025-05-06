Cygnet Nursing Directorate raise £3,000 for nursing charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A team of nurses from Cygnet health and social care services have raised much-needed funds for a charity that supports nurses and midwives suffering hardships.

Nineteen members of the Nursing Directorate from across Cygnet joined together for a charity walk in the Peak District and raised more than £3,000 for Cavell.

Cavell provides support, grants and advice to nurses, midwives and nursing associates who are facing tough times.

The charity supports those who are working or retired when they are suffering from personal or financial hardships.

Cygnet Health Care nurses trek to raise money for Cavell.

On May 2, the Cygnet team of nurses walked 8.5 miles across the Monsal Trail in the Peak District to fundraise for the charity.

David Wilmott, Group Director of Nursing at Cygnet Health Care, praised the nineteen-strong team for their success on completing the walk and raising much-needed funds.

He said: “The walk was challenging but it was a great success. It was a really scenic walk and we saw some spectacular views.

“Cavell is a charity that is very close to my heart and our walk was for a great cause. The charity really is fantastic and supports so many people.

The Nursing Directorate enjoyed the sunshine during their fundraiser.

“My colleagues from across Cygnet Health Care and Social Care services came together for this important cause and it meant a lot to everyone that participated that we could raise such vital funds.

“The challenge also gave us a chance to spend time together and share our experiences of working in the nursing team. It was a great way to kick start Wellbeing Month and really highlighted our teamwork and our shared commitment to give back to the nursing community.”

The Monsal Trail is 8.5 miles long, stretching at its furthest points between Blackwell Mill in Chee Dale and Coombs Road in Bakewell. The route is near to Great Longstone, Little Longstone, Cressbrook Mill, Litton Mill and Tideswell Dale.

The route follows the former Manchester to London Midland Railway line, closed in the late 1960s.