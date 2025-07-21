Column: “My background shaped my belief in the NHS – and my commitment to equity”

It’s South Asian Heritage Month (18 July – 17 August) and Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust - a local specialist NHS Trust of children’s, learning disability, gambling harms, substance misuse and mental health services in Derby and Derbyshire, is proudly celebrating the vibrant contributions of its south Asian communities and colleagues.

This year’s theme, ‘Roots to Routes’, invites the Trust to learn south Asian identity, culture and the rich diversity that strengthens our workforce and the care they provide.

To mark the occasion, Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is celebrating its diverse workforce by sharing colleagues’ stories and shining a spotlight on their lives. Selina Ullah, Trust Chair at Derbyshire Healthcare, shares her perspective as a British South Asian woman and reflects on the ways her heritage has shaped her career.

“I was born in inner-city Manchester, not far from the university campus. The area I grew up in was deprived but rich in diversity. On our estate, there were just a few Bangladeshi, Indian, Pakistani and African Caribbean families. That early exposure to different cultures shaped my understanding of community and belonging.

Selina Ullah, Trust Chair

“My father arrived in Manchester from what was then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in 1956. He worked in food factories, including Walls, and spoke very little English. My mother, on the other hand, was fluent and became our family’s interpreter and secretary. When she wasn’t available, I – as the eldest – would accompany my father to appointments, whether that be for housing or healthcare. These early responsibilities instilled in me a strong sense of justice, fairness and service.

“We didn’t have much, but we were raised with values that mattered such as kindness, honesty and helping others. Being different was never something to hide – it was something to be proud of.

“Our parents encouraged us to read, to think critically and to form our own opinions. School was a safe haven for me – a place where I could thrive. It was also where I experienced many firsts, such as going to the cinema, the theatre, swimming, and even visiting Castleton’s Blue John Cavern.

“But growing up in the 70s wasn’t easy. Racism was a daily reality, and we often had to plan our routes to and from school to avoid danger. Our windows were smashed more than once. Fear was a constant presence. Even now, I find myself telling my adult children to ‘be careful’ – a habit rooted in those early experiences.

“Despite the challenges, my South Asian identity became both a shield and a source of pride. Sometimes I used it to protect myself, ‘Sorry, I can’t do that, my culture doesn’t allow it.’ But over time, especially in high school, I began to embrace it. Surrounded by other Asian girls, I found a sense of community and confidence. We bonded over Bollywood films, shared cassette tapes of film songs, and devoured magazines like Star Dust and Filmfare. Through those stories, I learned Hindi and discovered the richness of our subcontinent cultures.

“My journey into the NHS began with a one-year secondment from the voluntary sector to conduct health needs research with Bangladeshi women. That was decades ago – and I’ve never looked back. I’ve worked across primary care, secondary care, commissioning, community services and mental health. Today, as Trust Chair, I lead our Board alongside a team of Non-Executive Directors. We work closely with the Chief Executive and Executive team to ensure good governance, strategic delivery and accountability.

“My heritage and lived experiences shape everything I do. They give me empathy, insight and a deep commitment to equity. I believe leadership is about giving voice to the voiceless and creating systems that are fair, inclusive and compassionate.

“At home, we kept our culture alive through food, dress and community events. My children grew up performing Bengali poetry and plays at cultural gatherings. Our identity evolved with us – blending tradition with modernity and seriousness with joy.

“To me, being South Asian means embracing complexity. It means acknowledging the pain of racism and exclusion, while also celebrating the beauty of our languages, music, stories and resilience. It means knowing where you come from – and using that knowledge to shape where you’re going.

“To younger generations, I say. ‘Your heritage is your superpower. Learn about it. Own it. Be proud of it.’ As Maya Angelou said, ‘If you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going.’

“Let’s continue to build communities that are not just diverse, but truly inclusive – where every story matters, and every voice is heard.”