Church Wilne Rotary Speaker Meeting: The Potty Plotters, allotments and all things gardening
and live on Freeview channel 276
What an amazing evening, we were all entered into a Quiz with a difference, learning about the magic of gardening. Everyone got involved and we were so entertained by Elaine and Julia, their passion for gardening was infectious.
We learned about how to successfully germinate seeds with very little effort, all you need is kitchen paper, seeds and plastic take away trays. They seal in the moisture and enable the seeds to germinate on the damp paper.
We also learnt about “Seed tapes”, which greatly improve our ability to successfully grown from seed, we can’t give a web address but just type “Seed tapes” into google for great ideas.
We intend to use Elaine & Julia’s advice on how to germinate seeds in days, within our Eco Greenhouse Projects.
For more advice, email: [email protected]
Twitter, Facebook & Instagram @ pottyplotters
Website: pottyplotters.uk
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk
Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]
Rotarian Dr John A Cook.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.