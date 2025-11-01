Church Wilne Rotary & Satellite Club's, £4K donation to Derby Royal Stroke Unit

By John Cook
Contributor
Published 1st Nov 2025, 17:43 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 14:16 GMT
Members of the Stroke Unit receive the £4,000 Chequeplaceholder image
Members of the Stroke Unit receive the £4,000 Cheque
Church Wilne Rotary were pleased to welcome club and satellite members plus representatives of the UHDB Florence Nightingale Stroke Unit, and the cyclists group who helped raise funding following their epic cycle ride in Spain/France.

Following our meal, Rtn Nigel provided an overview of their epic trip supporting the cyclists who travelled 820 miles in 8 gruelling days through Spain and France, each day cycling over 100 + miles.

Rtn Nigel Roberts, as refreshments support, selected sometimes inappropriate locations for the cyclists to have their breaks following extreme temperatures of around 41C ….selecting uncovered open space concrete locations, seemed to be the norm!!!!

A very enlightening humorous overview of the trip by the cyclists highlighting the highs and lows of the ride, with pictures from Bilboa, San Sebastian through the Pyrenees into France, along quaint French villages up to La Rochelle. A planned or coincidental meeting with club member Rtn Martin Dowey while en route.

The Fundraisers & the Stroke Unit Teamplaceholder image
The Fundraisers & the Stroke Unit Team

Their great adventure, raised £1,500 towards the UHDB Stroke Unit….excellent effort by all.

Our Satellite group matched the £1,500 and the main club donated a further £1,000 providing a cheque handover of £4,000 to our representatives of UHDB Florence Nightingale Stroke Unit.

A few words of special thanks from each of the stroke unit team, providing an overview of the benefits provided by the equipment to the patients and the unit – Specially adapted wheelchairs and special bed.

If you have a condition that increases your risk of a stroke, it's important to manage it effectively. For example, taking medicine you've been prescribed to lower high blood pressure or cholesterol levels.

For more information:

Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: https://www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk

Or you may contact the Secretary at [email protected]

Rotarian Dr John A Cook.

