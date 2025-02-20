Church Wilne Rotary Club - Skittles Evening

raising the pins

The competitive spirit was showing at Church Wilne Rotary’s latest Monday social meet at the Royal Oak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We started the evening with a warming chilli, then launched ourselves into a competitive, fun and laughter skittles evening.

Our chief scorer, Martin, suggested we form four teams of six: Untouchables, Presidents Elite, Us Six and the Windows (this was a hearing issue, as team had suggested… Winners!!)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the rules were explained to us, including the use of one Joker per team per game, in the form of St George for the men and The Dragon for the women.

The Winners

We started bowling, with a series of 3 games per team, lots of laughter …and barracking of players….some had to win somehow!!!

At the end of the evening, scores were counted and the announcements made of the results. The overall team Winners were the Untouchables - well done team! The highest scoring from the ladies team, was Paula and the highest men’s bowler was Malcolm.

Our chief scorer and presenter, Martin, then distributed the trophies to the winners. A Cadburys Cream Egg to each of the Untouchables team members and a Galaxy chocolate bar to the individual winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A great night for all….look forward to our next idea for a social.

Interested in joining us for future events, both social and fundraising? Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk

Or you may contact the Club Secretary at [email protected] or Satellite Secretary at [email protected]

Rtn Dr John A Cook