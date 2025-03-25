Chesterfield’s newly certified 'Veteran Friendly' care home

Royal Air Force veteran Frank Savory, 93, is among those living at a newly certified 'Veteran Friendly' care home in Chesterfield.

Frank is one of several veterans at Holmewood Care Home, on Barnfield Close, benefitting from the enhanced care and support provided to those who served in the armed forces.

The care home is the first in Chesterfield to receive Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) status as part of an armed forces charity backed scheme being rolled out across the country.

The VFF initiative was launched in 2023 with the aim of tackling loneliness and isolation and improving health and wellbeing outcomes for over 25,000 veterans living in residential care homes across England.

21-year-old Frank Savory (fourth row, fourth from left) with his RAF squadron in 1953.

It is a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

To achieve VFF status, care homes are required to meet eight standards. These include noting Armed Forces status within care plans, addressing social isolation, and signposting to support services, such as the Royal British Legion and other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.

The initiative aims to better support the practical, emotional and social needs of the armed forces community by providing training and resources to assess and improve the care offered.

At Holmewood Care Home, staff have undertaken training to enhance their awareness of the challenges faced by veterans, supporting their care needs through a person-centred approach and ensuring their experiences are recognised and honoured.

Holmewood Care Home resident Frank Savory, 93.

Frank is among those benefitting, having served in the RAF as part of his national service in the 1950s. He joined at 21-years-old in December 1953. Initially stationed in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, he was then sent to Kirkham, near Blackpool, where he spent six months undergoing armament training.

Frank was then sent to Gütersloh, in northwest Germany, where he spent 18 months, rising from the rank of junior aircraftsman to senior aircraftsman. After his two years national service came to an end, he was offered the position of corporal, but he declined and returned to civilian life in the UK.

He said: “I still remember the time spent in RAF but I didn’t want to be there more than two years. I'm proud I could serve.

“Serving in the RAF can be rewarding and challenging experience and it’s great that you feel you were able to make a positive impact by helping others. It was hard work but only in this way I was able to carry out my mission.”

(left) Frank Savory during his time in the RAF.

Cathy Shaw, home manager at Holmewood Care Home, said: “We are incredibly proud to be the first care home in Chesterfield to receive VFF status.

“Being recognised as a veteran friendly care home underscores our commitment to understanding and valuing the unique experiences of our veteran community.

“Looking ahead, we are excited to launch new initiatives, such as a dedicated brunch club and regular coffee mornings, designed specifically to invite more veterans into our community.

“These gatherings will provide a relaxed and friendly environment where veterans can come together, share stories, and support one another. By cultivating camaraderie and connection, we aim to strengthen the bonds among veterans, creating a sense of belonging that enhances their overall wellbeing.

“Through these ongoing efforts, we are committed to nurturing a welcoming atmosphere at Holmewood Care Home, where veterans feel valued, understood, and truly at home.”

Kathryn Glass is the VFF project lead at Royal Star & Garter and responsible for supporting and assessing care homes going through the scheme.

She said: “The application submitted by Holmewood Care Home was of an exceptionally high standard and a testament to the dedication, passion, and commitment they have for providing high-quality person-centred care for their residents.”