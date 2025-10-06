Chesterfield team go walkies with animal rescue charity

Employees from Amazon’s Chesterfield fulfilment centre have volunteered at Sheffield’s Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over three days, the Amazon volunteers supported staff with dog walking and lending a hand in the sanctuary’s on-site shop.

Donna Jackson, an Amazon employee at the fulfilment centre in Chesterfield, said: “Thornberry Animal Sanctuary does incredible work caring for animals and finding them loving homes. It was a real privilege for our team to spend time volunteering and to see first-hand the difference the charity makes. We’re proud to support their dedicated team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Connelly at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, added: “We’re so grateful to the team from Amazon Chesterfield for giving their time to help out. Volunteers play a vital role in keeping our sanctuary and shop running smoothly, and the extra pairs of hands make a huge difference. Support like this helps us focus on what really matters – caring for the animals and finding them their forever homes.”

Chesterfield team go walkies with animal rescue charity

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.