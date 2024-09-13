Chesterfield strengthens its Dog Friendly credentials

Following on the back of the placement of Dog Memorial Boards, a local campaign group is drawing up a guide to local shops and businesses that welcome dogs.

The campaign, Dog Friendly Chesterfield, is spear-headed by local Liberal Democrat County Councillor Ed Fordham.

Ed says: “We are delighted that local volunteers have started the work to make the off-lead dog area at Holmebrook Valley Park more welcoming with signs and the like.

“We are grateful to Chesterfield Borough Council who have been so supportive and now local volunteers have put up signs saying dogs are welcome and announcing the lead-free area.

“I can now confirm that we have secured someone who is now drawing up the guide to shops and companies and are appealing for information on dog-friendly shops and stores.

Anyone who wants to be included - pubs, shops, businesses, should email me on [email protected] and title the email DOG FRIENDLY CHESTERFIELD.

“The aim is to have the guide finished in its first publication form ready in October for Christmas shopping and we will look to update it twice a year or so.

"Obviously we will want it to be in PDF form and also online.

“Chesterfield is such a great town and this is yet another great reason to come into town and enjoy the range of independent shops and open air market - knowing you can bring your beloved dog with you makes it easier for so many people who live alone with just their dog.”