Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins announces engagement to Amanda Collumbine on X

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 14:01 BST
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has revealed his engagement to partner Amanda Collumbine, sharing a photo on X of the pair embracing.

Ms Collumbine, Toby’s partner of over seven years, can be seen in the foreground of the photo smiling with the engagement ring on her hand. Announcing the news on Sunday, the MP wrote: “Some personal news. I asked @ACollumbine and she said 'Yes'.”

The news has been greeted with a positive reception by other X users, who congratulated the MP. With @marishawallace commenting “Oh my God yay!!! This is beautiful, congratulations!” @Jinja_Owl said “Congratulations to you both”.

