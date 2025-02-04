Toby Perkins MP has called for a new funding pot to be used to help kickstart the proposed Chesterfield-Staveley bypass – with the major project currently in limbo.

It was announced on January 27 that the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) would be receiving a funding pot of nearly £200 million – from several different sources – from the Department for Transport for the year 2025/26.

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, has now called for funding to help move proposals for the Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route (CSRR) forward.

The CSRR is a £166m project aiming to reduce congestion, create new jobs and open up a growth corridor for businesses. As part of these plans, a 3.7 mile bypass has been earmarked to run from the roundabout at Sainsbury’s supermarket, on the A619 in Chesterfield, to the Heritage Green Estate – before finishing at Hall Lane in Staveley.

Toby Perkins MP said he hoped the funding would be used to help move the project forward.

The plans, however, were paused in late 2023 by Derbyshire County Council (DCC) - as the authority awaited confirmation of any Government funding for the scheme.

Toby said: “I am of course delighted that the Labour Government is providing £200 million of funding from for a programme of transport improvements across the region, which will be vital for economic growth, business connectivity and improving roads and public transport.

“Whilst there will be lots of competing projects for projects across the region, I will of course doing all I can to attract as much investment to Chesterfield as possible. I have immediately written to Mayor Claire Ward to ask if the Combined Authority can now provide the funding to complete the detailed land investigation work needed to provide certainty on the costs of the clean-up and construction of the Staveley by-pass.

“This will hopefully mean the Department for Transport and County Council have the confidence regarding costs so that the project can move forward. I hope to meet with the Mayor soon to discuss funding and why it is vital for Chesterfield and the wider area that the CSRR moves forward.”

Following last year’s general election, and the subsequent change of Government, Labour claimed that they had been left with a £22 billion black hole in the public’s finances - leaving the future of the project uncertain.

When the funding was announced, the EMCCA said that DCC were looking to secure funding for the regeneration route from a different source to the near-£200m pot they would receive for 2025-26.

An EMCCA spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: “We are currently working with local councils to confirm the programme of transport improvements across the region for 2025/26, making sure we get the best use of this funding.

“The Chesterfield – Staveley Regeneration Route is a project that was submitted by Derbyshire County Council into the Department for Transport’s Large Local Majors funding programme – this is separate from the £200m funding we have just announced.

“We are awaiting the DfT’s assessment of the business case for this scheme and will provide more information to support this where we can, so this project can be funded by the DfT directly.”

The EMCCA said the funding would allow them to invest in creating better connections between cities, towns and rural areas, making it easier and cheaper to travel around the whole region. The authority also aims to use the funding to support major network imporvement schemes and improve the reliability of bus services.

Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands, adied: “I am delighted we have been given this additional funding to invest in our roads and local transport programmes across the region.

“This is more than filling potholes and getting people from A to B, it’s about transforming lives and communities, and it will give us a fantastic opportunity to connect people across the region and make it easier to access jobs, skills training, health appointments and our incredible tourist attractions.

“We will work closely with key partners and councils to make sure every penny of this funding makes a difference. The ambition is to create the best possible transport system for the East Midlands and this funding will help us towards achieving this.

“We want to transform transport opportunities for all those who live, work and do business in our region, as well as those who come to visit our amazing places – creating a region where everyone has the chance to succeed.”