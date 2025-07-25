Chesterfield journalist raises over £1,000 in gruelling four-day challenge for anti-violence charity

Salford, July 16, 2025 – Charlie Walden, a 22-year-old journalist at That’s TV from Chesterfield, and massive Spireites fan has completed an intense four-day physical challenge in aid of anti-violence charity One Punch Hull & East Yorkshire, raising a remarkable £1,065.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally set to walk from Manchester to London for the cause, Charlie was forced to change plans due to last-minute logistical issues. Undeterred, he decided to push himself even harder with a bold alternative: four consecutive days of running, increasing in distance each day.

Day 1: 5K

Day 2: 10K

Charlie Walden after completing his final run (a marathon) on the last day.

Day 3: Half Marathon

Day 4: Full Marathon

The challenge began on July 13 and concluded on July 16, with Charlie crossing the finish line at The Old Pint Pot in Salford, cheered on by family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was by far the most physically and mentally demanding thing I’ve ever done,” Charlie said. “But compared to the pain caused by a single punch, it’s nothing. I did it for Scott, and for Debbie and Steve, who have turned their unimaginable loss into a force for good.”

Charlie outside Old Trafford on Day 3 of his challenge

This is not Charlie’s first effort in support of One Punch Hull & East Yorkshire. In 2024, he completed a 70-mile walk from Chesterfield to Hull, raising £1,595. The challenge was inspired by the tragic story of Scott Akester, a devoted father-of-one who died after a one-punch attack in 2022.

Founded by Scott’s parents, Debbie and Steve Akester, the charity works to raise awareness about the irreversible consequences of one-punch violence. Charlie has now set an ambitious personal goal: to raise £10,000 by 2030 for the charity.

“Awareness is everything. One punch can change – or end – a life. This cause means so much to me because I’ve seen the devastating impact it can have. The Akesters are doing amazing work, and I want to do my part to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie during Day 2 of his challenge