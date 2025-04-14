Chesterfield FC’s Will Grigg surprises young fans to mark return of Kellogg’s Football Camps

Football players from EFL Clubs and Manchester City stunned young fans in a surprise reveal at a photoshoot for Kellogg's brand new football shirt – launching the return of its Football Camps for kids aged 5–15 this summer, in partnership with the EFL, Manchester City, Celtic, and Rangers.

Imagine meeting your footballing hero when you least expect it. That’s exactly what happened to a group of young football fans, who were left speechless when their favourite players from Manchester City, Birmingham City, Coventry City, and Chesterfield, revealed themselves in an unforgettable surprise. Football stars Erling Haaland, Joško Gvardiol, İlkay Gündoğan, Will Grigg, Jay Stansfield and Ellis Simms joined forces to launch Kellogg’s new and exclusive PUMA football shirt, celebrating the return of Kellogg’s Football Camps for kids ages 5-15, now back for a second year.

The unsuspecting kids believed they were part of a photoshoot for the Kellogg’s new 2025 Football Camps kit top. But hidden cameras captured the stars surprising the young fans, pretending to be ‘Pro Posers’ and onset camera crew. The shock saw Haaland rip off his fake moustache to reveal his true identity, whilst Grigg took off his wig and shades to stun the room of mini footie fans, in a moment they’ll never forget.

The heart-warming moment marks the announcement that Kellogg’s is once again offering parents the chance to sign their kids up for FREE football camps, following a hugely successful first year that saw over 58,000 camp visits. In partnership with the EFL, current Premier League champions, Manchester City, and Scottish powerhouses Celtic and Rangers, over 30,000 free places are being offered to support parents in keeping their kids active and entertained during the school summer holidays. What’s more, everyone who signs up and claims one of the more than 30,000 camp days on offer will be in with the chance to win a FREE Kellogg’s football shirt to wear with pride*.

The announcement comes as new research from Kellogg’s parent survey reveals that parental pressure is at an all-time high: nearly two-thirds (61%) of those surveyed admit that they struggle to keep kids active during school holidays and a huge 78% say they worry about keeping their child entertained throughout the summer break.

The concerns aren’t unfounded, as the survey went on to reveal that one in five children are active for an hour or less a day during the summer holidays. But with the over-reliance on screen time (35%), balancing work and childcare (33%), keeping kids entertained for the six weeks (32%), and the rising cost of activities (26%) topping the list of worries during the school holidays, it’s no wonder parents are looking for more solutions.

Luckily, this summer, Kellogg’s Football Camps will kick off for a second year at over 70 Clubs up and down the country, from Grimsby to Glasgow, Manchester to Middlesbrough, and Plymouth to Peterborough. The camps offer fun, cost-effective, engaging ways for families to keep kids busy and moving this summer. In fact, the majority of parents (57%) surveyed believe football is the most influential sport for the next generation - with helping children stay active and healthy (71%), teaching them teamwork and social skills (67%) and building confidence (66%), revealed as the top reasons why they believe kids should play it from childhood.

The research went on to confirm that the nation’s love affair with football starts at a young age, with over a quarter (28%) of UK kids dreaming of becoming a footballer. So, it's no surprise that the young fans were overjoyed to meet their footballing heroes, especially as over half (55%) of children said meeting their sporting idol would be the ultimate surprise, and 54% say they have been directly inspired to play sports thanks to their sporting role model.

Signing up for a free Kellogg’s camp spot this summer couldn’t be easier. Parents simply need to purchase a pack of cereal then head to www.kelloggsfc.com and enter the unique cereal box code to secure a spot and be in with a chance to receive a free football shirt*.

Will Grigg, Northern Ireland international and Chesterfield goal scorer, said: “It's so important for kids to be active, not just to stay healthy but because of the social benefits that playing sport can bring. Growing up, playing football gave me the opportunity to make new friends, feel part of a team and develop a sense of identity. It also taught me how to be resilient, build confidence and self-belief – and it still teaches kids those same life skills today.”

Speaking about the importance of playing football from a young age, current Manchester City midfielder and winner of 12 major trophies, İlkay Gündoğan, added: "Playing football teaches you so much – both about yourself and others. Growing up, it was the perfect way for me to socialise and connect with new people. Sharing the same journey and special moments on the pitch brought us closer, and some of those friendships have lasted a lifetime. Now, being in the dressing room with so many different personalities from all over the world, you learn about their backgrounds, their cultures. I really enjoy that, because it shows just how much football can teach – especially for kids growing up.”

Chris Silcock, UK Managing Director, Kellogg’s said: “The UK is football mad and we know that this love for the beautiful game starts from a young age. Our camps give kids the chance to get outside this summer and follow in the footsteps of their footballing heroes, guided by FA-qualified coaches. They also help take the summer holiday pressure off parents.

“Our goal is to give as many children as possible across the country the opportunity to stay active this summer through football. With Kellogg's Football Camps launching at more than 150 locations across the UK, most families will find a camp near them.”