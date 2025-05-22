Chesterfield care home steps out in style for Dementia Action Week
In celebration of Dementia Action Week, Chatsworth Lodge Care Home rallied its residents and colleagues for a fun-filled, fancy dress walk from the care home to Queens Park and back.
Dementia Action Week, led by the Alzheimer’s Society, is a week-long initiative aimed at raising awareness, tackling stigma, promoting a dementia-friendly society and advocating about the importance of early diagnosis. The campaign brings communities together to ensure that people living with dementia can live well, feel understood, and receive the support they need.
Not only did the walk bring smiles to the faces of onlookers, but it also raised an impressive £185 for Alzheimer’s Society, thanks to the generosity of those who cheered them on along the way.
Zenka Shires, Home Manager at Chatsworth Lodge, shared her enthusiasm: "We had such a wonderful time fundraising right here in our hometown of Chesterfield. The local community was so supportive, offering kind words and encouragement as we walked. Our residents had a fantastic time interacting with everyone - it was truly an unforgettable day for us all."
Zoe, the Activities Coordinator who helped organise the event, added: "It was brilliant to see so many smiling faces and have the chance to talk to people about why we're fundraising for Alzheimer's Society. The support we received was incredible."
Gloria, a resident at Chatsworth Lodge, also expressed how meaningful the event was: "This cause is very close to my heart, so it felt really special to get out into the community and fundraise for such an important cause. A huge thanks to the team at Chatsworth who organised everything and even gave us Alzheimer's Society tops to wear to represent the charity."
The home has more fundraising events planned for the rest of the week, with all funds raised going directly to the Alzheimer’s Society. These contributions will help support research, improve care, and provide essential assistance to families and individuals affected by dementia across the UK.
