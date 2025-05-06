Chesterfield British Heart Foundation shop appeals for donations
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Located at the Pavements Shopping Centre, the shop would welcome any good quality items especially homewares, ornaments, toys, books, CDs and DVDs.
This month the British Heart Foundation is raising awareness of the benefits of shopping and donating preloved as part of it Reuse Revolution campaign. Every penny raised by generous donations in BHF shops helps fund the charity’s life-saving heart research.
Mik Parkin, Area Manager at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “Our shop relies on the generosity of public donations to continue raising vital funds for the charity’s lifesaving research. If you’re having a sort out, or decluttering your wardrobe, please do consider donating to us.
“It couldn’t be easier to donate either. Simply drop off your items to us in the shop or arrange a free pick up by calling us on 01246 209653. If you’re unsure, give us a call and we’d be happy to help.”