Chesterfield British Heart Foundation shop appeals for donations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The British Heart Foundation shop in Chesterfield is appealing for support from the local community to donate quality preloved items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at the Pavements Shopping Centre, the shop would welcome any good quality items especially homewares, ornaments, toys, books, CDs and DVDs.

This month the British Heart Foundation is raising awareness of the benefits of shopping and donating preloved as part of it Reuse Revolution campaign. Every penny raised by generous donations in BHF shops helps fund the charity’s life-saving heart research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mik Parkin, Area Manager at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), said: “Our shop relies on the generosity of public donations to continue raising vital funds for the charity’s lifesaving research. If you’re having a sort out, or decluttering your wardrobe, please do consider donating to us.

(L to R): Assistant Manager, Sarah & Manager, Sue.

“It couldn’t be easier to donate either. Simply drop off your items to us in the shop or arrange a free pick up by calling us on 01246 209653. If you’re unsure, give us a call and we’d be happy to help.”