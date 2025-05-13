Charity ultra marathon fundraising challenge aims to raise £1,500

Ross Williams, Kate Storer and Nick Fearnett at the launch of the EA Ultra Marathon.

An Everyone Active team is organising a combined running, walking and cycling event around the leisure centres the award-winning operator manages for East Staffordshire Borough Council and South Derbyshire District Council for charity.

The EA Ultra Marathon takes place on Friday 23 May, covering a route from Uttoxeter Leisure Centre to Green Bank Leisure Centre. The team hope to raise £1,500 for Breast Cancer Now - an Everyone Active partner charity.

Organised by keen runner and charity fundraiser, Nick Fearnett, contract manager for the South Derbyshire area, cyclist Ross Williams, general manager at Meadowside Leisure Centre, and walker Kate Storer, an activity and wellbeing manager on the South Derbyshire contract, the local community is invited to get involved supporting the event, by either taking part themselves or following the event in centres and on social media.

Nick is enthusiastic about what the event will involve. “I am very proud to be organising and then taking part in the EA Ultra to help raise vital funds for charity. The colleague teams are fantastic at pulling together for our charity fundraising challenges and this will prove to be just as hard as the others – however with the help of all those involved we can’t wait to get started!” he said.

“So far, we have around 20 people taking part but this is likely to increase before the day – if you fancy joining us do get in touch! From a personal point of view this is another opportunity to inspire the community (and my two little girls) and have fun whilst raising funds for a good cause – something I am very passionate about doing.”

The runners and cyclists will set off from Uttoxeter Leisure Centre at 8.30am to cover the 26km to Etwall Leisure Centre, there’s then a 12km stint to Shobnall Leisure Complex, a short 3km route to Meadowside Leisure Centre, and finally 9km to the finish at Green Bank Leisure Centre later the same day. There’s the option to join for sections of the route, although Ross’s mum and uncle have already signed up to cycle the whole route.

“We want to try and keep a collective audience throughout the event,” Ross said, “so we’ll have balloons tied to our bikes and we’re going to stream check-in videos at the centres for people to follow along online.”

Kate, whose family has been personally affected by breast cancer, is leading the walking group. She is keen to share the benefits walking has on general health and wellbeing and will walk the route from Meadowside Leisure Centre to Green Bank Leisure Centre to finish just before the runners and cyclists, to be able to cheer them in. The event will be a true test of endurance and teamwork.

Meanwhile, as the team starts the event, a group of indoor cyclists will start pedalling at Green Bank Leisure Centre. Their goal is to keep the pedals turning and go as far as they can whilst the team covers the route outdoors.

Kate is keen to get as many local walkers involved as possible to support the charity. She said: “Walking creates a positive mindset by taking in the environment around you, whether it’s on your own or with friends.”

You can follow the challenge on social media channels at #eaultrachallenge or support the challenge directly by donating at: www.justgiving.com/page/eaultra2025