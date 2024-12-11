Blossom is ready for a cosy Christmas after more than 1000 days with Dogs Trust

Blossom has found a new home in time for Christmas.

Blossom the German Shepherd is getting ready for a cosy Christmas in her forever home, after almost three years in the care of Dogs Trust Loughborough.

When Blossom arrived at Dogs Trust Loughborough in March 2020, the team knew very little about her background. Sadly, after two failed attempts at moving into a home, Blossom found herself back in the care of Dogs Trust and needing some support to settle her anxieties around traffic, dogs and humans.

Determined to help Blossom overcome these challenges, the team at Dogs Trust came up with a plan to support her and ease her worries. Using an Education House—a mock home environment to ease the transition into a home—the team was able to help Blossom develop the skills to manage her anxiety, settle in and manage her worries.

With over 1000 days in Dogs Trust’s care and having worked hard to overcome her fears, Blossom finally met her new owner, Liliana, who was willing to adapt her lifestyle to offer Blossom a calm environment to continue her training and relax in a happy place.

Blossom is ready for a cosy Christmas.

Liliana, Blossom’s adopter said: “I’m so happy to have Blossom home for the festive season. Despite her tough start, Blossom has really settled in well and you can tell how hard Dogs Trust has worked to make her feel more comfortable at home.

“Adopting Blossom and being able to give her the life she truly deserves has been the best gift I could ever ask for. She has completely captured my heart. Seeing her settle into family life so well and becoming more and more comfortable in her new home is such a blessing. Blossom has brought so much love and joy into my life and I’m so excited to make this Christmas, and many more to come, truly special for her with lots of gifts and treats!

“This Christmas, I’m taking myself and Blossom to a lovely rural cabin, where we can go on lots of walks and where she can snuggle up on the sofa next to me.”

Celine Di Crocco, Manager at Dogs Trust Loughborough said: “After almost three years in our care, it would be impossible to forget Blossom! “We’re so happy to see the dog she has turned into, and after working so hard to get over her fears, the whole team is so glad to see her in a happy place this Christmas.

“Blossom is an excellent example of why we work so hard to help our dogs get into a forever home. We have many more dogs like Blossom still searching for their forever homes, so if you are ready to welcome a dog into your life, please pop over to our website and take a look.”

For more information about Dogs Trust Loughborough, and to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/loughborough.