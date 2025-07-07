Belper primary school graded Good by Ofsted

St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy has been graded Good overall by Ofsted with personal development rated Outstanding.

The report said that personal development was Outstanding – one of the few schools in the area to achieve this.

“The school’s personal development offer is exceptional. Pupils are very well prepared for life in modern Britain. Pupils are proud of their inclusive school. They celebrate that ‘everyone belongs here’. Pupils speak with respect about different faiths and cultures,” inspectors said.

The school was described as “harmonious” and “caring” with a “nurturing, family feel.”

“There is a strong culture of mutual respect and kindness across the school. As a result, relationships between staff and pupils are warm. Pupils are happy and feel safe,” inspectors said.

Numerous areas were highlighted for praise including the “ambitious” curriculum, pupils’ character development, relationships between staff and pupils and the support pupils show for each other.

Inspectors said: “The school is ambitious for all pupils to achieve their potential across all areas of the curriculum. Pupils aspire to these expectations. They enjoy school. They show a mature attitude towards their learning and commitment to their studies. Pupils achieve well.”

Children in Reception follow well established routines and complete activities which develop their independence.

“Staff support pupils with their early language and communication. Staff introduce children to new words and encourage children to use them,” inspectors said.

Children start learning to read immediately in the Reception class and a strong reading culture was highlighted in the report. The published outcomes for phonics and Key Stage 2 reading are high.

Pupils were said to enjoy their mathematics lessons and could talk about their learning with confidence.

During unstructured times, pupils were said to support each other.

Inspectors said: “They play together happily. Older pupils show care for their younger peers. Pupils commented, ‘Everyone is really nice to each other here. We get rewarded for making correct choices.’”

Pupils’ character development was described as a “clear strength of the school.”

“Pupils are particularly proud of their leadership roles and the impact they have on their school and the wider community,” the report said.

Pupils with Special Educational Needs are supported well, according to the report, and arrangements for safeguarding in the school were found to be effective.

Inspectors said that staff are proud to work at the school and that there is a strong team feeling.

Amanda Clemens, Headteacher, said: “I am incredibly proud to share that St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary Academy has been graded Good overall by Ofsted, with Outstanding recognition for our personal development provision. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the unwavering support of our families.

“The inspectors highlighted our inclusive, nurturing environment and the strong relationships that underpin everything we do. I am especially delighted that our commitment to developing confident, respectful, and compassionate young people has been recognised as exceptional.

“Thank you to everyone who contributes to making our school such a special place. Together, we will continue to grow and thrive.”