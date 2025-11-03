Audley St Elphin’s in Matlock is awarded ‘Best Conservation and Wildflower Area’ in the region

Audley St Elphin's winning the award

In October, at Darley Dale, the annual Bloom’s Celebration Event was held and Audley St Elphin's Park, the luxury retirement village in Matlock, was awarded ‘Best Conservation and Wildflower Area’ in the entire Region. This event is to thank all those who support and volunteer to improve and enhance the environment and attractiveness of towns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was attended by more than 50 local people from the community. A number of certificates of thanks were given out, and the Mayor, Councillor Jason Farmer handed out the certificates.

The two experienced RHS judges, Jeff and Irene Bates, visited the Town on July 2 and were given a two hour tour of highlights of the team’s work, and that of partner organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges considered the rewilded area around the Swale at Audley St Elphin's Park so outstanding that it was awarded ‘Best Conservation and Wildflower Area’ in the entire Region.

Darley Dale the annual Bloom’s Celebration Event

An engraved rose bowl was handed to astonished St Elphin’s gardener and homeowner Andrew Knowles by Jeff Bates who then addressed the meeting, saying that in his experience (and few people have more!) this was “the most magnificent example of re-wilding” he had ever seen!

Several St Elphin's homeowners volunteer with and support Darley Dale in Bloom and over several years have co-operated with, and encouraged the gardening team with advice. At the end of the year this folder will be displayed in the library at St Elphin's for homeowners to see.

Christine hopes that next summer both St Elphin's and the Oddford Lane allotments will have open afternoons for visitors to enjoy and learn from.