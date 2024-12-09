Angel on Earth: Local care manager receives national award

Ashleigh Smith’s commitment to care has taken her from the heart of Burton and Derby to the top of the national stage.

As the Registered Care Manager at local in-home care provider Visiting Angels, Ashleigh has been crowned Care Manager of the Year. Her leadership, dedication and passion have not only transformed her team but also made a lasting impact on the local community.

Ashleigh’s leadership has been nothing short of transformative for Visiting Angels. Under her guidance, the business has thrived – achieving a 98% caregiver retention rate and an impressive 40% business growth over the past year. Client satisfaction shines through in glowing five-star reviews, and the business recently earned an ‘Outstanding’ rating in its mock inspection designed to prepare care organisations for official evaluation by the independent health and social care regulator for England, the Care Quality Commission. This achievement underscores the exceptional standards Ashleigh consistently upholds.

“It’s hard to fully capture the profound difference Ashleigh has made, not just in the success of our business but in the lives of our caregivers,” said Helen Lofts, Managing Director of Visiting Angels. “She is a trusted leader – someone our carers respect, rely on and turn to for guidance and support. Her impact resonates throughout the entire team.”

Ashleigh receiving her award from Dan Archer, UK CEO of Visiting Angels

Reflecting on her journey, Ashleigh shared what drives her dedication: “Care is not just a job; it’s a journey! Since entering the industry 11 years ago, I’ve always strived to support carers in growing stronger and delivering person-centred care that truly makes a difference. I’m not afraid to say I’m a perfectionist because I believe it’s essential to ensuring we consistently provide the highest-quality care.”

Visiting Angels’ ‘carer-centric’ approach sets it apart from other companies in the in-home care sector. Carers working for Visiting Angels feel valued and respected for their commitment to the industry. By offering financial rewards and avenues for career development, Visiting Angels are committed to addressing industry challenges that frequently leave caregivers feeling undervalued and underappreciated.

This year has been especially memorable for Ashleigh, who celebrated both a milestone birthday and her engagement to her fiancé, Josh. She also achieved a professional milestone by completing her CQC registration interview, with the interviewer commending her professionalism and dedication.

“Ashleigh has often doubted herself, but this award proves what we’ve known all along – she’s an exceptional manager with a bright future ahead,” explained Helen. “Her leadership inspires confidence, her compassion sets the standard and her determination drives the entire team forward. We’re incredibly proud of all she’s achieved and can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next.”

Ashleigh is not the only one celebrating success – carer Garry Stringer was named Caregiver of the Year for the Midlands and received high commendation for the national title. The business also took home the Carer-Centric Team of the Year award and Helen triumphed in the Best Practice competition.

For more information, or to see how Visiting Angels could help care for your loved ones, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk/eaststaffs or call the team on 01283 319 400.