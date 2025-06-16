‘Amazing’ young Derbyshire dad leaves legacy for baby daughter - by writing birthday cards for the next 21 years

When 32-year-old Glen Spencer was told his cancer had returned, he knew he wanted to be at home with his young family for end-of-life care.

Glen’s wife Charlotte, from Ashbourne, is sharing their moving story to help raise money for Treetops Hospice, which helped fulfil Glen’s last wishes. Proceeds from the Treetops Summer Appeal help care for local patients and families.

In 2021, while expecting their first child, Glen was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer, an embryonal sarcoma, on his liver. The cancer had not been seen in an adult for over 15 years.

“I found out I was pregnant with our daughter, Aurora, in February that year”, explained Charlotte, 34. “We were just loving life and getting everything ready for her.

“Then in May, Glen got a pain in his stomach. We thought he’d just pulled a muscle, but he was still in pain three weeks later. A scan showed a large mass on his liver. His stomach just kept growing and growing. At eight months pregnant, his stomach was bigger than mine because the mass was so big.”

The couple found a surgeon who agreed to operate on Glen.

“The operation was fraught with risks. It was life or death really, but Glen wanted to see Aurora, and we had everything to live for. They removed a mass the size of a watermelon. It was 17lbs (8kg), the same weight that Aurora was when he passed away.”

After ten rounds of intensive chemotherapy at Royal Derby Hospital, Glen was given the all-clear in May 2022. It was the start of the couple’s future.

Then, in August, just three months later, they were given the devastating news that the cancer had returned.

“This time, it wasn't just a mass. It was taking up the whole of his insides, in every nook and cranny you can imagine. They said there was nothing that they could do, but we couldn’t take ‘no’ as an answer. I went to all the specialists with his scans, but they all said the same.

“So, then we had a hard decision. Do you take the chemo and potentially be really poorly, or do you go for end-of-life care? Glen took the very hard decision to go for end-of-life care.

“He’d spent weeks in hospital, and didn’t want to be there again. His priority was to be at home and be with Aurora, and his family as much as possible. Being a dad was the world to him. We’d longed for Aurora for a long time, and he just doted on her.”

Glen came home, and the couple contacted Treetops Hospice for help.

“The Hospice at Home nurses were like rays of sunshine. They would ring us up as soon as they started their shift and ask if we needed any help because they knew how much pain Glen was in. They would come straight away and sort him out.

“They were so kind and thoughtful, and mindful about our situation. Aurora was only 11 months old at this time. They got to know us so well and would ask about her.

“Me and Glen’s dad were sleeping downstairs in the living room with him. Having the nurses meant that all of us could sleep for a few hours, and it gave us peace of mind. They were lifesavers for us in those moments.

“We found out about Glen’s diagnosis on the 8th August and he passed away 20 days later.”

Without Treetops Hospice at Home care, Glen would have been in hospital for his final days.

“We were planning a big Christening for Aurora at the end of August, to celebrate her and also all of the hardship we had had over the last year. It was really important for us as a milestone.

“But we knew we wouldn't get to that point. The Reverend was really kind and came to our house. Our friends and family came, and we did this beautiful, intimate Christening in the garden. It was the last time we were all together, and a happy memory.

“Glen was very poorly throughout the day, but he just got through it. He did the most beautiful speech, and it was like his last remarks to everyone.

“If we were in hospital, we wouldn't have been able to do that. And those memories, those photos, and the fact that we all got to christen Aurora together was such a special thing.

“Being at home also meant that Glen got to see Aurora starting to walk. He got to play with her toys with her and be with our dog, Herbie. And anybody could just come and see us.

“One night, we sat down and read through all the letters that we wrote to each other when we first started dating. We got all the photos up from our holidays together and reminisced. We’d made mix tapes for each other, so we had them on in the background which was lovely.

Glen wanted to leave a legacy for Aurora and Charlotte.

“He wrote cards for Aurora from her first birthday, because he missed that up, until she's 21. I've got cards until I'm 60. He also wrote them for Christmas, Valentine's Day and our wedding anniversary.

“And he did loads of videos for Aurora. We went to the church where we got married, and he did a video for her Wedding Day. He did a video for when she’s passed her driving test. He read her loads of books and stories so she’s got versions that she can read with her dad.

“Aurora needs to know who her dad is, and I need to keep that memory alive for him. I want people to remember Glen and how amazing he was.”

Charlotte is encouraging people to donate to the Treetops Summer Appeal so that other families can receive vital end-of-life care and support.

“No one should go through what we've been through. Without Treetops help, we wouldn't have been able to make that horrific part of our lives manageable, and we wouldn't have been able to fulfil Glen’s last wishes.

“It’s really important for me to do as much as I can to help raise money for Treetops. To make sure that even if you're going through that awful experience, you've got the support and the people there to help.”

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.

Donations to the Treetops Summer Appeal can be made at www.treetops.org.uk/summerappeal2025

A donation of £24 could help a patient like Glen receive two hours of end-of-life nursing care. A donation of £70 could help a relative like Charlotte receive two bereavement counselling sessions after the death of their loved one. And a donation of £108 could help a patient who has chosen to die in their own home receive a full night of Hospice at Home nursing care.