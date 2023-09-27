Wilko Chesterfield: Closing date for Wilko store in Chesterfield town centre confirmed by administrators
and live on Freeview channel 276
High street chain Wilko entered administration last month and, after a rescue deal led by HMV owner Doug Putman fell through, all of its stores are set to close by early October.
A number of Derbyshire locations have already shut down – including those in Belper, Long Eaton and Allestree.
Staff at the Chesterfield store on Vicar Lane have been informed by administrators PwC that their branch will close permanently on Sunday, October 8. The Chesterfield location is among the last across the country to close its doors for the last time.
The collapse of the company, which had 400 stores in the UK, has placed some 12,500 jobs at risk.
Three Derbyshire stores are set to be turned into Poundland stores after a deal to buy 71 stores was agreed with Pepco – with branches in Alfreton, Matlock and Ripley included in that agreement.
B&M has also bought 51 Wilko stores for £13 million, but these locations have not yet been revealed.
The Range has purchased Wilko’s brand and website in a £5 million deal – meaning the brand’s name will not disappear as its products will be sold in The Range’s stores.
The closure of distribution centre operations took place on Friday, September 15, with the majority of the remaining 886 employees at these centres being made redundant on that date.