The new Bike&Boot Hotel in the Peak District. Photo submitted

Bike & Boot Peak District in Hope is a ‘new leisure hotel brand fit for the 21st century’.

The 60-room hotel offers bedrooms in several sizes and family rooms with trunkle and day beds.

A spokesperson for the hotel said: “We are delighted to have opened the doors to our new Bike & Boot Peak District.

Inside one of the small double rooms of Bike&Boot. Photo submitted

“We are offering guests unique facilities such as a professional dog grooming room, secure cycle storage and service area, cycle hire and an area for walkers to clean off the mud and dry their kit.

Free hot drinks and cake at teatime are offered to guests, and the on-site Film Club plays movies three times a day.

The spokesperson said: “The Bareca Bar-restaurant-café is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner to both residents and non-residents serving a Mediterranean style menu, coffee, speciality teas and cakes and a wide selection of cocktails, craft beer and wine.

The outside eating area. Photo submitted

“Together with the hotel’s Wadobi (walking-dogs-bikes) facility there are front and rear patio areas for guests and a separate area for resident guests.”

There is parking for 120 vehicles along with electric car charging points are available, as well as a covered service area for classic and vintage cars and motorbikes.

Rooms start from £118 with continental buffet breakfast included.