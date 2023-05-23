“We’re all quite different in here”: Q&A with Chesterfield’s Tabula Rasa tattoo studio

1 . What started you both tattooing?

Dani: “I was always quite creative. I wanted to get into a career with art. I was really into portraits, and realism. I did really well at school with art. I was going to go to uni, and then I got a bit alternative when I was in my teens. Got lots of piercings and stuff. And then I kinda discovered tattoos online, and it was like proper back in the day, like the old internet. I remember going on a website called BMEzine and just seeing tattoos, and I loved how it… to me it was just art. Just on your skin. And I thought that’s a really cool thing to get into. And of course it was when Miami Ink had just started. And it was becoming more for younger people… more accessible. It wasn’t just like ‘Oh, if you’re a wrong un, you’ve got tattoos’, it was more about the art. I got really interested in that, and I thought it’s be really cool to do something where I could draw all day for a living. I’d be myself completely, and also be able to do stuff for people that means something to them as well, and give them something they’ll be able to keep with them forever. I thought that’d be a nice thing to be able to do.” Holly: “I was the same. I was just glued to Miami Ink. There was people on my estate that used to tattoo. My cousin used to be into tattoos, and I used to go to the tattoo shop and watch him get tattooed. I never thought I could really do it as a job, so I dropped out of college and I was just so persistent that I was going to get a tattoo apprenticeship, and that’s what happened.” Photo: Holly Tunnicliffe and Dani Rhodes of Tabula Rasa tattoo studio, Chesterfield