Vaillant helps Cromford Mills embrace a sustainable future with historic waterpower revival

Demonstrating that modern technology can work effectively and in tandem with older buildings, Cromford Mills has reintroduced waterpower to its historic site - thanks to a new turbine, water wheel, and advanced, flexible heat pump technology from Vaillant.

Working with the team at Vaillant and as part of ongoing restoration efforts, the Arkwright Society has spearheaded a project to revitalise the historic water wheel and integrate it with low carbon heating solutions. Now, via the installation of two Vaillant flexoTHERM, low carbon water source heat pumps, donated by Vaillant, Cromford Mills is harnessing the power of the Bonsall Brook to generate energy for its 16th Century buildings.

Originally established in 1771 by industrial pioneer Sir Richard Arkwright, Cromford Mills in Matlock, was the world’s first water-powered cotton spinning mill, sparking the Industrial Revolution. It is now a vital part of the UNESCO Derwent Valley Mills World Heritage Site, attracting thousands of visitors eager to engage with its rich history.

Simon Gill, former Operations Director at Cromford Mills, emphasised the importance of this initiative: “Our goal has been to harness the natural resource of the water flow for the benefit of the mill, maximising the energy we can obtain in a responsible way.”

Heat pumps installed at the Cromford Mills site

Mark Wilkins, Technology and Solutions Portfolio Director at Vaillant, added, “Our heat pump technology offers a fantastic, low carbon solution that utilises the energy generated by the new water wheel and turbine whilst using the environmental energy from the Bonsall Brook itself as the source for the heat pump. The ambitious project not only honours Cromford Mill's past but also sets a precedent for the future of renewable energy in heritage conservation. We were delighted to support this project with our donation of two flexoTHERM heat pumps.”

Paul Leedham from Matrix Energy Systems, who installed the system, highlighted the project's environmental benefits: “Working with Vaillant. we've designed the system to consume less power than is generated by the water flow, making it carbon negative. This project demonstrates how renewable technologies can perfectly service older buildings.”

Vaillant’s flexoTHERM multi-source heat pump provides a versatile option that can be tailored to suit the energy source needs of the site, be that water, ground or air source when fitted with the appropriate adaptive technology. It can also be adjusted to provide optimal hot water comfort and is available in a range of sizes from 5kW through to 19kW. Silent in operation, it boasts the Quiet Mark certification.