Unique and quirky cafe in converted double decker bus granted retrospective planning permission in Derbyshire village

A unique and quirky cafe in a converted double decker bus has been granted retrospective planning permission.

The Bohemian Bus Café moved from Stockport to New Mills in 2022 then from New Mills to Furness Vale Business Centre, Calico Lane in autumn 2023.

Now one year on High Peak Borough Council’s planning department has given the green light to the bus cafe.

Almost 40 people spoke in favour of the bus staying on the business park with one saying it was a ‘fabulous asset to the community, great food, great ethos and a fabulous small business’.

Another said: “This new cafe is not only new local business that the community is lacking, but it brings traffic and business to the other traders on the estate.

“It is an interesting and attractive addition to the area and the food and drink are of high quality.”

Others said the cafe ‘provides a welcome service’ and they ‘thoroughly support the planning application’.

However there were objections to keeping the bus on Calico Lane.

One concerned resident said: “We are unable to relax or spend time in our garden with our friends or have a barbecue on our pa o when the cafe is open as a result of people using the path for cafe access.

“The Cafe is not a necessary development.”

The plans relate to a decommissioned double decker bus operating as a café.

The bus is 9.56m long, 2.5m wide, and 4.4m high.

The bottom deck of the bus is a kitchen and hallway with stairs leading to the top deck which is a customer seating area.

Applicant Olivia Hyam said: “The change of use will be for a disused grass and gardens to now be used as café premises in the form of a double decker bus and for customer seating and car parking.

“We may host events such as live music in the outdoor area in summer.”

In the decision report a council spokesperson said: “The premises shall only be open for business between the hours of 10am and 4pm Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 10am to 10.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

“The premise shall not be open for business on Sundays or Bank holidays.”