Odyssey Greek Restaurant on Knifesmithgate and The Real Greek BBQ Greek Street Food on Chatsworth Road were both announced as finalists for ‘Best Greek Restaurant/Takeaway’ at the British Kebab Awards 2023.

The British Kebab Awards were established in 2013, in association with JUST EAT, to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation.

For either Chesterfield eatery to be named the UK’s best Greek restaurant, they will need to beat fierce competition from eight other restaurants. Four of the finalists are from London, two are based in Liverpool, one is located in Ellesmere and the last can be located in Potters Bar.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Westminster Bridge Hotel in London on February 28 2023.

A number of famous politicians have attended the awards ceremony in the past – including Jeremy Corbyn, Sadiq Khan, Angela Rayner, Brandon Lewis, Ed Davey and Nadhim Zahawi.

Ibrahim Dogus, the founder of the British Kebab Awards, said: “As we recover from the pandemic and navigate life beyond Brexit, we need the kebab industry like never before.