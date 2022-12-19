Dents Star shines again in Chesterfield town centre after visit of 'three wise men'
Chesterfield’s iconic Dents Star festive decoration is shining again, bringing Christmas cheer to the town centre and the campaigners who called for its return.
The star was lit up in all its glory tonight (Monday) for the first time this festive season.
Chris Harrison posted on social media: “The ‘three wise men’ from CEM Electrical paid a visit to the “Dents Star” in Chesterfield earlier today. We are very happy we could help.”
Victoria Marsali said: “Thank you to everyone who made this possible. For me it’s a beacon of our town and just makes me feel warm and Christmassy.”
Annmarie Parkin commented: “My little girl has been asking for weeks when the star will go up. She’s looking forward to seeing it on her way home from school tomorrow.”
Diane Green posted: “Christmas has now arrived.”
The star decoration was a festive fixture on the rooftop of Dents Chemist which moved out of its premises in 2021 after 118 years in the town centre.
But when the illumination wasn’t lit up earlier this month while all the other decorations in New Square were, several people voiced their dismay. However, the landlord of the building was working on a big surprise to ensure that the magical sight returned just in time for Christmas.