Dent's star lit up at night for the first time this festive season, as seen from New Square.

Chris Harrison posted on social media: “The ‘three wise men’ from CEM Electrical paid a visit to the “Dents Star” in Chesterfield earlier today. We are very happy we could help.”

Victoria Marsali said: “Thank you to everyone who made this possible. For me it’s a beacon of our town and just makes me feel warm and Christmassy.”

Dents star as seen from near Chesterfield Town Hall

Annmarie Parkin commented: “My little girl has been asking for weeks when the star will go up. She’s looking forward to seeing it on her way home from school tomorrow.”

Diane Green posted: “Christmas has now arrived.”

The star decoration was a festive fixture on the rooftop of Dents Chemist which moved out of its premises in 2021 after 118 years in the town centre.