Trilogy Active is 'Seriously Social' for the people of the Midlands

‘We’re serious about doing social good and adding social value to people’s lives’ is the message from Trilogy Active at the start of a national campaign week showcasing the work of charities like the Midlands based gym, health and fitness provider.

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Active Play Centre in Northampton as well as Belper Leisure Centre and the Hickory Dickory Active Play Centres in the Midlands.

“We will be marking the first ever Seriously Social Week in May as part of a national campaign that showcases the work of charities, like ours, putting people above profit, connecting communities and helping people to become healthier, happier and more creative, regardless of age or ability.” said Managing Director of Trilogy Active John Fletcher.

Seriously Social has been organized by national body Community Leisure UK. Starting on Monday 27 May 2024 each day of the week will focus on a theme to show how companies like ours help create social impact and create happier, healthier communities. Themes include Health & Wellbeing, Environment, Inclusion, Community and Employment & Skills.

“Our members don’t just deliver public leisure and cultural services, they support social change for the better every day of the week, 365 days a year.” said Kirsty Cumming, CEO of Community Leisure. “As social enterprises and charities, they put people above profit. They are run by local people and have everyone’s best interests at heart. This week is about showcasing how they go above and beyond supporting individuals and communities.”

An independent report produced by the Institute of Social Innovation and Impact (University of Northampton) demonstrated that Trilogy Active contributes in excess of £3.5 million economic benefit to the residents of Northampton, through value for money services, innovative diversionary programmes and improving the health of the participants in sport and recreation.

The Trilogy Active Health and Wellbeing Development Team has been recognised at a national level, twice winning national awards for their excellent standard of work with communities across the Midlands. A small selection of projects Trilogy Active delivers includes:

· Northampton Street Sports – 20 hours of free to access sports for young people aged 8-18 years in areas of deprivation.

· Trilogy Active Youth Club – free activities for young people at Danes Camp in partnership with East Hunsbury Parish Council

· Wellbeing Walks -10+ free volunteer led weekly walks in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council

· Holiday, Activity and Food Programme – nearly 3000 free places delivered across our centres between Summer 2023 and Easter 2024

· Pulmonary Rehabilitation in the community - Trilogy worked with partners from Northampton General Hospital, Northamptonshire Carers, Northamptonshire Sport, and the Clinical Commissioning Group, to improve Pulmonary Rehab in the community.

· Activity on Referral – more than 750 clients to date retaining their AoR membership with Trilogy following completion of the 12-week programme.

More than 110 Charitable Trusts and Social Enterprises deliver public leisure and culture in Scotland, Wales and Ireland as part of the Community Leisure UK network. Together in 2023 they:

· Welcomed more than 209 million visits

· Worked with 170+ Local Authorities

· Collaborated with more than 100,000 Community Groups

· 73 per cent Reduced Carbon Emissions

· 63 per cent provided warm spaces

· 75 per cent provided holiday food and activity programmes.

· Saved the state and NHS £893million through their work getting people more active and healthier *

“Seriously Social is a brilliant way to showcase not only the difference we make but also why we do what we do.” John Fletcher continued.

For more information visit seriouslysocial.org.uk