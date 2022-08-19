News you can trust since 1855
Best hair salons

Top Chesterfield hair salons recommended by Derbyshire Times readers

We asked our readers which are the area’s best local hairdressers – and you didn’t disappoint, with over 1,000 responses and recommendations.

By Brian Eyre
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:16 pm

We sent our photographer out and here is a round up, in no particular order, of the salons your said were the very best.

Other salons which were praised included One Nine Three Hair and Beauty, Chesterfield; The Pamper Shack, 35 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield; Sue at Hair Philosophy - 83 Chatsworth Road Chesterfield; Rock Paper Scissors at The Green, Hasland; Hair Heart and Soul on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield; Hair with Attitude of Market Street, Staveley; The Nail and Beauty Lounge, Calow; Elevation of Whittington; Look Sharp in Chesterfield; Elegance of Staveley and Reds of Chesterfield

1. True to Zen

True to Zen. Unit 1 Moss Court Chesterfield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. The Pamper shack.

The Pamper Shack at 35 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Serenity Beauty & Co

Danielle Mycroft DM Hair solutions, Shelley Riley and Tammy Hobson Serenity Beauty and Co.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Zoo Glamour

Zoo Glamour, 160 High Street, Tibshelf.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Derbyshire TimesBeautyDerbyshire
