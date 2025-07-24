"To treat workers this way is shameful": Trade union responds to Derbyshire factory closure and looming job losses

Trade union GMB has issued its first statement on the closure of a Derbyshire packaging factory where it represents the majority of the 140 employees now facing unemployment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As previously reported, the DS Smith factory in Clay Cross is set to shut by the end of 2025 after the company’s owners ended any discussion over other possibilities on Monday, July 21.

GMB representatives and North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones were confident they had viable alternatives to closure, but their presentations to DS Smith’s senior management appeared to fall on deaf ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Whyatt, GMB regional organiser for the Midlands and East Coast, said: “This is a devastating blow for Clay Cross and North Derbyshire. Company bosses have refused to engage with any alternative to closure, despite the Clay Cross site being at the heart of this successful business.

GMB members marching through Chesterfield at the May Day Gala in 2023.

“Our members and reps have time and time again presented working alternatives to closure, but top brass seem set on closing the doors.

“DS Smith is a major supplier to retail and industry, to treat workers in this way in shameful.”

Trade publication Printweek has reported that “management rejected the proposals because cost savings would not be achievable, the cost and complexity of implementation of the proposals, and because it believed operational efficiencies would not be maintained.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Negotiations between DS Smith and the unions – a minority of staff are members of Unite – will now focus on the redundancy terms and an exact timeline for closure.

It is understood there may be opportunities for some staff to be redeployed at other DS Smith sites. The closest to Clay Cross is in Belper, although that handles other areas of the business so roles there may not be comparable.

The talks are part of a wider process also involving other packaging plants in Plymouth, Newcastle, Sheerness, and Wellingborough, launched after DS Smith was taken over by American industry giant International Paper in a £5.8billion deal finalised in January.

While negotiations are ongoing, DS Smith says it cannot discuss them for legal reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are still in consultation with employees and union representatives. Until this process has reached its conclusion and the proposals finalised, we are unable to comment further.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.