Time running out for entries to the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Time is running out to submit your nominations for the Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 – entries must be received by 8pm on Tuesday, 30th July.

The annual event features 14 award categories that shine a spotlight on the region’s exceptional apprenticeship network. With around 200 attendees expected, including apprentices, training providers, and employers, this is your opportunity to be recognised on a regional stage. An award win not only celebrates achievement but can significantly elevate future prospects.

This annual celebration honours the individuals and organisations driving apprenticeship success across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire. Whether you’re an apprentice, employer, college, or training provider, now is the time to share your story.

There are categories for apprentices, mentors, employers, and training providers – so whether you’re championing someone’s achievements or showcasing your own commitment to skills development, we want to hear from you.

Don’t miss out – nominations close at 8pm on Tuesday, 30th July. Visit www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk to submit your entry and take the first step towards recognition.

Winners will be announced at a prestigious awards evening on Thursday, 2nd October 2025, at The Village Hotel, Nottingham. The evening begins at 6:45pm with a welcome drink, followed by a celebratory dinner and the awards ceremony — a fantastic opportunity to connect, reflect, and celebrate.

For any queries not covered on the website, please contact our event manager: [email protected].

Let’s celebrate the dedication, resilience, and ambition shaping the future of apprenticeships across our region. Get your nomination in before the deadline! Award categories include:

Intermediate Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date who are studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4-9). The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Advanced Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 who are studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 who are studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. (equivalent to a foundation degree). The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice - Sponsored by Nottingham Trent University: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date, who are studying for a level 6 or above qualification (equivalent to Bachelor's or Masters Degree). The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Construction Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the construction industry. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice, sponsored by The University of Derby: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within the health or public service sectors. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Professional Services Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within professional services. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Technology and Digital Apprentice: Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme 12 months prior to the event date June 19, 2025 and work within a digital or technology sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

SME Employer: Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer, sponsored by Nottinghamshire County Council: Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme

Apprentice Ambassador, sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network: This award celebrates individuals or organisations that have been outstanding advocates for apprenticeships, raising awareness and championing opportunities for young talent. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or organisation. Sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Mentor: This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development. Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or an individual that has witnessed the impact that the mentor has had on the individual.

Training Provider / Programme: Open to colleges, organisations, or businesses that provide the training element of one or more apprenticeship programmes. Nominations can be made either for a specific apprenticeship programme or a provider that offers multiple programmes.