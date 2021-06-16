Aldi are trying to find buildings to house 14 new stores across Derbyshire. Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images.

This is where Aldi is planning to open new stores in Derbyshire - including three in Chesterfield

As Aldi today announced its plans to open 14 new supermarket branches across Derbyshire – find out whether the discount retailer could be coming to your neighbourhood.

By Lizzie Day
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 3:48 pm

The supermarket chain which already has 900 stores across the UK, confirmed it is on the lookout for buildings in the county to move into.

Aldi plans to open a total of 14 new branches across Derbyshire as part of its expansion plans.

Find out whether the retailer could be moving to your neighbourhood soon, by reading the list below.

1. West Chesterfield

Aldi has identified West Chesterfield as one of the areas it plans to target and is looking for buildings to move into. The new discount supermarket branch could end up being in Old Brampton.

2. Brimington

Brimington was specifically named by the chain supermarket as one of the locations it intends to move in on.

3. South Chesterfield

The general South Chesterfield area was also earmarked by Aldi as one of the 14 planned stores they intend to open once premises are found. A new branch could pop up in Old Tupton.

4. Matlock

The budget retailer has confirmed they are looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites.

