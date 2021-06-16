This is where Aldi is planning to open new stores in Derbyshire - including three in Chesterfield
As Aldi today announced its plans to open 14 new supermarket branches across Derbyshire – find out whether the discount retailer could be coming to your neighbourhood.
The supermarket chain which already has 900 stores across the UK, confirmed it is on the lookout for buildings in the county to move into.
Aldi plans to open a total of 14 new branches across Derbyshire as part of its expansion plans.
Find out whether the retailer could be moving to your neighbourhood soon, by reading the list below.
