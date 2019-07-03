This Chesterfield hotel is going up for auction- could you give it a new lease of life?

A well-known Chesterfield hotel is set to go under the hammer next week.

Developers can snap up Buckingham’s Hotel, on Newbold Road, at an auction at the Proact Stadium on Wednesday, July 10- with a guide price of £435,000.

The unique two-storey brick building offers a reception area, a private dining area, bar area, main dining area, kitchen and a conservatory along 14 en-suite bedrooms across three floors.

It comes after Buckingham’s, which became well-known in the area for the Restaurant With One Table, announced it was closing its doors after nearly 20 years.

The auction will start at 7pm. More information is available at: https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/copelands



