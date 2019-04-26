This well-loved Chesterfield restaurant will serve its last orders tonight- signalling the end of an era

It’s the end of an era as one of Chesterfield’s best-loved restaurants closes it doors after nearly 20 years of delighting Derbyshire diners with its unique twist.

Customers will feast at Buckingham Hotel’s ‘The Restaurant with One Table’ for the last time this evening (Friday, April 26).

Buckingham Hotel.

The family-run business opened in 2000 and was overseen by owner and chef Nick Buckingham, who sadly died in June last year, aged 69.

Nick, a ‘suave and debonaire’ character who was well-known throughout the community, pioneered a one of a kind dining experience that left customers hungry for more.

Daughter Vicci Martin said: “The restaurant was special in that customers dined round one table, and there was no menu.

“It had a lovely family feel to it and came about after regular customers would just tell dad to cook whatever he wanted, as he was such a good chef and never disappointed.

The restaurant prided itself on using only the best local produce.

“Dad would chat to them to ascertain any allergies, along with likes and dislikes, and bring out an array of surprise dishes.

“He would serve the food as well as make it and only ever used local produce.”

Next Thursday (May 2) would have been Nick’s 70th birthday- the ‘pop pop’ also leaves behind five grandchildren with another on the way.

Since his death, talented son Will has taken over in the kitchens as chef, with wife Tina and daughters Vicci and Emma continuing to run the hotel.

The Buckingham family.

Will is now set to move on to pastures new- Piedaniels in Bakewell, to be precise.

The hotel is currently up for sale but will operate as a Bed and Breakfast in the meantime.

Tina said: “We’ve had 19 years of great fun and laughs. We are very close and all get on so well as a family, and the family has extended as many of our customers and suppliers have become dear friends. We can’t thank them enough for all their support over the years.”

Former diners have bid a sad farwell to the popular restaurant.

Neil Elliott said: “The best dining in Derbyshire and beyond, by far. I never had a meal that wasn’t perfect and I’ve eaten there many times.”

Alison Butler said: “I had some lovely evenings and our very special wedding at the hotel. Thank you for being part of some of our memories. All the best for the future.”

Barbara Lancaster said: “End of an era, thank you for the happy memories of wonderful evenings spent enjoying your unique dining experience. Chesterfield was so fortunate to have you.”

The Buckingham family would like to give special thanks to Ashgate Hospice.