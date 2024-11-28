These pictures offer glimpse inside Chesterfield’s new board game cafe ahead of opening this weekend

Board & Bean is a new board game cafe set to launch in Chesterfield on December 1 – taking on the unit left empty after Vintage Tearooms moved from New Beetwell Street.
The team behind the venture are John McAssey, Clinton Peters and Andrew Yates – all of whom are from Chesterfield and wanted to help create a unique, inclusive space in the town centre.
John said: “We are thrilled to be opening Chesterfield's first board game cafe on December 1 and are overwhelmed at the positivity received when we first announced this a couple of months ago.
“The people of Chesterfield and surrounding areas have put their trust in us, with many becoming members early to help support our project. We have made an inclusive space for all to come and enjoy, relax and socialise.”
These photos offer a glimpse inside Board & Bean ahead of the venue’s opening this weekend – will you be making plans to visit once the board game cafe is open?
1. Chesterfield roots
John said: “We all grew up in Chesterfield - I went to Chesterfield College and worked there after finishing college. We play a lot of board games, and we got to the point where we wanted a place of our own, and for others to come as well. We have been working on it for several months - we wanted to do something in Chesterfield if we could, and it was lucky that the old Vintage Tearooms at H&F cafe was available.” Photo: Board & Bean
2. Revamp of the building
John said: “Our initial focus was to ensure all areas are accessible. The floor has been levelled, ramps added and we raised the floor to ensure easy access to our self-contained toilets. The tables and games library have been lovingly crafted by Andy who originally had the idea of opening a board game cafe. The building work has been completed by Clinton to a really high standard, and he will be in the cafe day to day to ensure everyone has a great experience. Our private Annex room is also available if you need a space away from the main room.” Photo: Board & Bean
3. Collaborations with Chesterfield businesses
John said: “Growing up in Chesterfield and seeing what great things our town has to offer really cemented that we need to collaborate with other like-minded businesses and entrepreneurs. John has been working hard to create a great community within our entertainment and hobby spaces. Geeks Headquarters, offering a one stop shop to get all your gaming needs, have worked with us to provide Board & Bean members with a 10% discount on board games. We will be providing Chesterfield Escape Room visitors with discounts on food and drink. Not forgetting the amazing local groups to provide sessions for people to paint, make comics, play role playing games and a lot more coming soon.” Photo: Board & Bean
4. Family-friendly atmosphere
John said: “We’ve got board game cafes in Sheffield, Nottingham and Derby, but none in Chesterfield. Our model is a little different - we’re really trying to focus on all ages. There’s going to be a membership model, but people can just turn up and play - there’s just a small charge to use our tables and games, but that’s just to keep the games in order. We want to be somewhere people can bring their kids and their dogs - we want to offer a really chilled experience.” Photo: Board & Bean
