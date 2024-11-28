Peak District pubs: 37 “hidden gem” pubs you need to visit over winter or Christmas across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 12:11 BST
These pubs are among some of Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District’s best “hidden gems” – perfect to visit over the festive season.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to some excellent pubs, but it is easy to miss some of area’s hidden gems – which even some locals don’t know about.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best ‘hidden gem’ pubs across the county – making it easy to plan your next festive trip out across Derbyshire.

The Derbyshire Times searched Google reviews to see which pubs have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best – their customers.

The full list can be seen below – and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of Derbyshire’s best ‘hidden gem’ pubs.

1. ‘Hidden gem’ pubs

These are some of Derbyshire’s best ‘hidden gem’ pubs. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 964 Google reviews. One customer described the pub as a “hidden gem that must not be missed.”

2. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

The Packhorse Inn has a 4.7/5 rating based on 964 Google reviews. One customer described the pub as a “hidden gem that must not be missed.” Photo: Google

The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 793 Google reviews - and was described as a “nice little gem of a pub in the countryside.”

3. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover

The Old Poets Corner has a 4.4/5 rating based on 793 Google reviews - and was described as a “nice little gem of a pub in the countryside.” Photo: Google

The Robin Hood has a 4.4/5 rating based on 879 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is a little gem.”

4. The Robin Hood, Baslow

The Robin Hood has a 4.4/5 rating based on 879 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is a little gem.” Photo: Google

