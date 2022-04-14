The Chesterfield man helping businesses grow from his bedroom - all while juggling two jobs

Toby Devonshire launched his digital marketing services, Blank Slate Digital, one year ago, and has been receiving positive reviews from local businesses since then.

Toby said: “Blank Slate Digital is a passion project of mine. I started it out of boredom in lockdown, and now I take it a lot more seriously, with an ambition to help local businesses who might be getting left behind on their digital marketing efforts.

Toby Devonshire wants to see more creative marketers choosing to base themselves in Chesterfield.

“I work full-time alongside Blank Slate, but I find a great deal of satisfaction in helping out smaller businesses who might not be able to afford marketing services from bigger agencies, helping to cement Blank Slate’s reputation as an agency that truly cares for its clients.”

The Brides Bouquet, a small business based in Chesterfield, had been facing website issues and for a short period could not receive any orders. After Toby took the project on and fixed the issues, they left a review for his efforts on Trustpilot: “Honestly, the 5-star rating award simply isn't sufficient considering how highly valued and professional the service Toby at Blank Slate Digital has provided us with.

"We look forward to creating a great working relationship with him over the coming years and have nothing but praise to lavish on him, his business and the expertise in the digital marketing world that he offers.”

Toby has big ambitions to grow the agency into something he can pursue full-time, helping to boost the creative marketing industry in Chesterfield.

He said: “I feel there is a lack of creative digital innovation within Chesterfield as myself and others have to look towards Sheffield and Leeds to find suitable jobs within the industry. Hopefully, Blank Slate can lead the way and help transform the town into a powerhouse of creative marketers.”