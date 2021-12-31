Successful vegan bakers set to launch Derbyshire town’s first plant-based eatery

Jessica Hallford and her partner Marc, owners of Totally Baked, are preparing for their newest venture - the opening of a vegan cafe called The Magic Sunflower.

Despite having only started Totally Baked this summer, Jessica said it has become popular with locals, who suggested they open somewhere for people to come and enjoy their products in person.

Jess and Marc are currently putting the finishing touches on their new cafe.

“We started the business in June and it’s been amazing, we’ve had a lot of support from the local community. We’ve been on the local markets, pushing ourselves out there and getting to know people - a lot of it has been done through word of mouth.

“From the solid customer base we've got already, they’ve been telling us it would be amazing if we could have a shop. We’re quite conscious of waste, so most of what we do is made to order - to have something where we can have stuff out all the time, and people can pop in and pick what they want, is definitely beneficial.

“There’s nothing like it in Dronfield, people have really struggled to find things locally.”

The Magic Sunflower will offer a fresh, seasonal plant-based menu along with treats from Totally Baked, which will also operate from the new location.

Jessica said she hoped that, even with the move to the new premises, they would be able to keep the personal connection they have built with many of their customers.

“It’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of networking, communicating with the community and really trying to build up solid relationships with our customers. We've got a lot of people who come back to us every week and that’s really important to us.

“Obviously, that kind of relationship with people has enabled us to move forward in this way, and we want to keep it personal with people.”