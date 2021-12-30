Chesterfield DJ to present debut national radio show - from under his stairs

Sean has been working this year on various radio stations across the country from his home studio he built under his stairs, including Virgin Radio Chilled and Virgin Radio Anthems and on Monday he makes his first appearance on the main station itself. Virgin Radio is the home of Chris Evans and Graham Norton.

Sean said: “It's been the weirdest year of my life working from home and from under my stairs and then to be asked to do these shows tops it off.

"It's every broadcasters dream to work on the best radio stations and Virgin Radio in my opinion is THE best and to appear on it is a bucket list entry for me. “I love working on the other Virgin brands but to get on the iconic main station is mind blowing.”

Sean Goldsmith

Sean presented Peak FM Breakfast with Becky Measures from 2002-2014 before leaving to go to Viking FM in Hull, eventually returning to Derbyshire in 2016 while at Greatest Hits Radio. He is back in the area on North Derbyshire Radio every morning from 8am which you can hear online at northderbyshireradio.com, or on the radio station free app or your smart speaker.

Sean continued: “It's a pleasure to be waking up North Derbyshire again and I feel really lucky I can do both local and national radio from my home town of Chesterfield.”