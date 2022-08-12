Staveley business celebrates rapid expansion in recent years with visit from Chesterfield’s Mayor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LMD Vacuum Excavation, based in Staveley, operates a fleet of vacuum excavators that are used by developers and highways contractors across the UK.

Mick Dysart started the company back in 2015. He said that initially, progress was slow, but demand for their services has risen significantly since 2018.

“In July 2015, with the support of my wife Sandra, I took the plunge and purchased three vacuum excavators from various sources. Business was slow to build and by the end of 2017 we had only grown to five vacuum excavators, one of which was purchased from Dijon, France.

“From 2018 onwards, however, we have achieved strong growth every year. We doubled the fleet to ten by the end of 2018 and doubled it again to twenty by the end of 2020.

“In the eighteen months that have followed, we have grown to 40 vacuum excavators. We are going through a period when there is not enough capacity in the market – even with forty vacuum excavators.

“The 40th was delivered on August 3, and I am planning to have 44 vacuum excavators in the fleet by the end of 2022 – and maybe more.”

To celebrate the landmark occasion, the Mayor and Mayoress of Chesterfield visited LMD as they took delivery of their 40th excavator. The Mayor, Tony Rogers, climbed into the cab of one of the excavators – no mean feat for an 83-year-old man – before receiving a demonstration of how the machinery works.

Mick said that LMD now operates a diverse fleet – the second largest in the UK – and he hopes that the business will continue to expand in the years to come.

“Not only do we have the second largest vacuum excavation fleet in the UK, our fleet is the most diverse. We have powerful tracked excavators that can work on the railways or off-road, six-wheel drive vacuum excavators to cope with difficult terrain, left-tip excavators for work on motorways and so much more.

“This diversity, our focus on achieving and retaining industry accreditations, and our commitment to the quality of service we provide – all of these factors combined set us apart from the pack.

