Chesterfield law firm will relocate to Glass Yard complex

Graysons Solicitors opened their first Chesterfield office on Saltergate in 1998, providing a range of legal services.

They worked closely with the Trade Union Safety Team and Unemployed Workers’ Centre, regularly offering free legal advice.

They have also worked closely with DAST (Derbyshire Asbestos Support Group) – a relationship that has spanned many years - with partner Belinda Lancaster pursuing scores of successful compensation claims and raising funds on behalf of the charity.

Graysons Solicitors will move into The Glass Yard development on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, in September

Since first being in Chesterfield, the firm has been a sponsor and active supporter of Chesterfield Football Club – something that continues to this day.

In more recent times, Graysons has been a supporter of Ashgate Hospice and has sponsored their Forget Me Not Appeal for the past two years.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons, said: “We’ve enjoyed our 20 years plus in Chesterfield and the office move proves our commitment to the town now and for the future. We are looking forward to having purpose built offices and offering our full range of legal services to the people of Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire and developing our client base further from our new Glass Yard home in Sheffield Road."