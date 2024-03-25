Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DS Smith has announced that a “small number” of staff will be made redundant at their Pilsley Road site in Danesmoor, Clay Cross.

A DS Smith spokesperson said: “A period of consultation has been undertaken at our Clay Cross site in relation to halting our pre-print manufacturing.

“Unfortunately, no viable alternative business proposals were presented during this process, and we have therefore taken the difficult decision to halt manufacturing, which affects a small number of roles.

