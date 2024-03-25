“Small number” of staff facing redundancy at packaging company near Chesterfield – with “vast majority” of employees unaffected

A packaging company with a site near Chesterfield has confirmed that a number of employees will face redundancy – but the “vast majority” of staff will not be impacted.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

DS Smith has announced that a “small number” of staff will be made redundant at their Pilsley Road site in Danesmoor, Clay Cross.

A DS Smith spokesperson said: “A period of consultation has been undertaken at our Clay Cross site in relation to halting our pre-print manufacturing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, no viable alternative business proposals were presented during this process, and we have therefore taken the difficult decision to halt manufacturing, which affects a small number of roles.

Most Popular
A “small number” of staff at DS Smith will be impacted by the move.A “small number” of staff at DS Smith will be impacted by the move.
A “small number” of staff at DS Smith will be impacted by the move.

READ THIS: “Beautiful pavement” in Derbyshire town left “severely damaged” by delivery vehicles

“We will now focus our efforts on supporting employees impacted by this decision. All of our other manufacturing continues to operate as normal and the vast majority of roles at this site are unaffected by this decision.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldClay CrossDerbyshire