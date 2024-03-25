“Small number” of staff facing redundancy at packaging company near Chesterfield – with “vast majority” of employees unaffected
and live on Freeview channel 276
DS Smith has announced that a “small number” of staff will be made redundant at their Pilsley Road site in Danesmoor, Clay Cross.
A DS Smith spokesperson said: “A period of consultation has been undertaken at our Clay Cross site in relation to halting our pre-print manufacturing.
“Unfortunately, no viable alternative business proposals were presented during this process, and we have therefore taken the difficult decision to halt manufacturing, which affects a small number of roles.
“We will now focus our efforts on supporting employees impacted by this decision. All of our other manufacturing continues to operate as normal and the vast majority of roles at this site are unaffected by this decision.”