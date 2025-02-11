Shed Grounds Maintenance welcomes new business support manager

Steven Donnelly

Shed Grounds Maintenance is delighted to welcome Steven Donnelly as its new Business Support Manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this newly created role, Steven will work with the senior leadership team to enhance operations, strengthen client relationships, and support quality, sustainability and health & safety. His appointment mark an exciting step in Shed's mission to deliver high-quality, reliable grounds maintenance services across the UK.

Shed Grounds Maintenance (Shed) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Donnelly as its new Business Support Manager, a newly created role that reflects the company’s continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional service across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven will work closely with the senior leadership team to enhance service delivery, strengthen client relationships, and support key business functions, including quality, environmental management, health & safety, and sustainability. His role will be instrumental in driving the company’s strategic initiatives and ensuring operational excellence.

Bringing over 30 years of experience in sales, management, and client relations, Steven has a proven track record of delivering measurable results. With his former company, he successfully grew turnover from £2 million to £3 million, established a nationwide supplier network, and secured high-profile clients, including Cineworld and McDonald’s franchisees. His commitment to quality earned him two nominations for Cineworld’s “Supplier of the Year” award.

Beyond his professional achievements, Steven is highly regarded for his leadership, negotiation skills, and project management expertise. His ability to build strong client partnerships and lead high-performing teams makes him an excellent addition to Shed.

“We are delighted to welcome Steven to our team,” said Peter Botham, Managing Director of Shed Grounds Maintenance. “His wealth of experience and proven ability to deliver results align perfectly with our vision for the future. We’re confident that Steven’s contributions will ensure we deliver a quality service whilst we drive our growth and help us deliver an even better experience for our clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his new role, Steven shared his excitement: “I’m pleased to be joining Shed Grounds Maintenance during such an exciting phase of its growth. The company’s commitment to excellence and its strong team culture are inspiring. I look forward to contributing to the company’s success and working closely with clients and colleagues alike.”

This appointment marks another significant step in Shed’s mission to enhance its service offerings and build lasting partnerships with clients across the UK.