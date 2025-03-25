Russell takes the lead at Amazon in Chesterfield

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has announced a new site leader at its Chesterfield fulfilment centre.

Russell Bodger from Mastin Moor in Derbyshire will oversee operations at the Chesterfield fulfilment centre, which opened its doors in 2019.

Russell joined Amazon in 2017 as a graduate Area Manager at the Amazon Warrington fulfilment centre. He later moved to the Amazon Coventry receive centre to be closer to home and worked at five sites throughout the Midlands. He met his wife in Rugeley and eventually settled in Chesterfield as a senior operations manager, and now, site leader.

Outside work, Russell is a keen basketball player, having completed a sports coaching and development degree at the University of Worcester. He enjoys passing on his love of sports to his three-year-old daughter, who likes to swim and do gymnastics.

Speaking on his new role at Amazon in Chesterfield, Russell said: “Everyone at Amazon is incredibly welcoming, supportive and wants to see each other succeed – something that stood out to me when I first joined the company eight years ago. I want to empower the future leaders here at Amazon in Chesterfield and encourage their growth and development through our Amazon Career Choice programme.”

“I’m also eager to build on the amazing sense of community here and strengthen our relationships with charities and schools across Chesterfield.”

Some of the charities supported by Amazon in Chesterfield recently include Support Dogs, Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Fire Fighters Charity.

Amazon in Chesterfield opened its doors in 2019 and employs over 500 people. The company provides competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment for its employees. Pay at Amazon starts from £13.50 or £14.50 per hour depending on location, equating to between £28,000 and £30,000 annually. Employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount, as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon offers employees an innovative programme called Career Choice that provides funding for adult education, offering to pre-pay 95% of tuition and associated fees for nationally recognised courses, up to £8,000 over four years.

Amazon also offers an apprenticeship programme at the Chesterfield site and in fulfilment and development centres around the UK. Opportunities are available to join apprenticeship schemes ranging from engineering to broadcast production, creative digital design to warehouse team leaders and health, safety and environment technicians. The range of different apprenticeship schemes reflect Amazon’s diverse workforce and the communities they serve every day across the UK.

Amazon’s Apprenticeship schemes are designed to suit candidates with a range of experience, from those with life skills to school leavers who are 18+ with GCSEs or A-levels.

For more information on applying for a permanent or seasonal role or apprenticeship at Amazon, head to https://www.amazon.jobs/en-gb.