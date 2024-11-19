Ripley accountant shortlisted for the UK’s Top Business Advisers Awards.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ripley Accountant has been shortlisted for the UK’s Top Business Advisers Awards.

Kevin Drew, who delivers advice to help entrepreneurs grow their business, was picked from hundreds of advisers in the Finance category from around the UK for the outstanding work they do with mentoring Startups, Community Support Programmes and supporting Family+ owned and managed Businesses.

Kevin, who runs Ascentant Accountancy from his Ripley office on Oxford Street, said: “Being shortlisted for the Finance Award is a proud moment and demonstrates my mission to empower Business Owners and support the Local Community.

“Having launched our Ripley office in 2023, we quickly launched Community Support initiatives such as a free Saturday Surgery, free hot desking, free workshops, free networking events and more. We provide free access to our Business Lounge to Community Groups, CIC’s and Charities. We also host the Small Business Showcase where a different Small Business can display their goods in our shop window each month for free.”

Kevin will now go through to the public vote to find the UK Top Business Adviser Award.

UK Top Business Advisers Awards run by small business support platform and membership community Enterprise Nation. The awards celebrate the country’s hard-working advisers and are run in association with Constant Contact, a global digital marketing platform that helps small businesses to grow.

Emma Jones, CBE, founder and CEO of Enterprise Nation said: “Business advisers are the unsung heroes behind Britain’s booming small business culture and their insight and experience are needed now more than ever.

“The awards have uncovered some incredible work that has helped firms take steps towards sustainability and growth or managing the current situation by pivoting and by taking a strategic look at their business.

“Research shows that those firms that take advice do better than those that don’t – and it stands to reason that good advice can help avoid some of the damaging, early mistakes entrepreneurs can make that can often force them to give up.

“The awards were designed to show how important this work is in action, in order to help more start-ups and small firms find out about the benefits of taking advice.”

The UK Top Business Advisers Award shortlist was chosen from hundreds of entries from around the UK.

To vote for Kevin, and find out who they are up against:

enterprisenation.com/awards