Region’s unsung heroes being sought by local legal firm

Chesterfield’s Graysons Solicitors are on the lookout for the town’s most inspiring members of the local community . The renowned legal firm are sponsoring Chesterfield FC’s annual ‘inspiration’ award as part of the annual Community Awards.

Graysons are putting the call out for people to nominate any inspirational member of the community who has made exceptional contributions, demonstrated selflessness, and had a profound impact on the lives of those around them.

Peter Clark, managing partner at Graysons Solicitors, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor this year’s ‘Inspiration’ award. Chesterfield is home to countless unsung heroes whose dedication and kindness make our community stronger and more compassionate. We’re very much looking forward to hearing more inspiring stories at this year’s event.”

Nominations can be made via this link: chesterfield-fc.co.uk/2025-community-awards-vote

Carer of the Year winner Amy Rodda (front row, second from left) alongside Councillor Allan Ogle (front row, left) and Graysons staff at last year’s awards ceremony.

The deadline for nominations is April 25th, 2025.

Graysons Solicitors specialise in wills, estates and trusts, elderly client services, lifetime planning, property, family law, personal injury, and clinical negligence.

To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk or telephone 01246 889165.

Graysons is situated at Unit 14F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 8JY. They also have offices in Sheffield and Hathersage.