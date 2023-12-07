3 . How would you describe your shop?

“Ten years ago it was a different beast. Now what you see is 80% vinyl, pre-owned and new. And within that it’s 80% pre-owned and 20% new vinyl. Because vinyl that was done in the nineties and noughties, to buy that second-hand is so expensive because there wasn’t a lot of it produced to start off with. And there isn’t a lot on the second-hand market because people are holding on to it. They’re still playing their Oasis, Stereophonics and Smashing Pumpkins. You can’t get hold of that. So we tend to buy all that as new pressings.” Photo: Tote bags and vinyl