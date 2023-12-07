News you can trust since 1855
Q and A with characterful Derbyshire record shop Music In The Green

In the characterful Derbyshire town of Bakewell sits a characterful record shop run by a definite character.
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:13 GMT

Steve Free’s Music In The Green is a crate-digger’s heaven, the shop chock-full vinyl and CD stocked, yet carefully organised by genre and vibe so your geek antennas can twitch away happily towards your preferred sounds.

And if you’re after a compass towards stuff you might like, the very knowledgeable Steve will very happily throw in suggestions based on what you know already gets you off.

Steve’s Music In The Green also covers festivals too, and has been known to natter to some pretty famous folk along the way. So for ‘You met who!’ gossip and a crate-digging delight, Steve’s shop is a music lover’s must.

1. What’s your earliest memory of music?

2. How did you start selling music?

3. How would you describe your shop?

4. Favourite three albums?

