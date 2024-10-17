Prime real estate goes on the market opposite likely new Aldi site near Chesterfield

By Ed Dingwall
Published 17th Oct 2024, 22:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The site of a former Brimington car dealership has been made available for lease, and could make an ideal money-spinning opportunity for the right occupant amid hopes of a new supermarket being built over the road.

The premises on Ringwood Road was home to used car dealers Auto Connections for almost 15 years before being vacated in recent weeks.

It stands almost directly opposite the Robinsons Caravan site which is currently subject to a planning application from Aldi.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the impending possibility of major construction works might suit some businesses more than others, any tenant in place if and when the supermarket opens could benefit from significant passing trade.

The former Auto Connections lot on Ringwood Road, Brimington, is one the lettings market. (Photo: Derbyshire Times)The former Auto Connections lot on Ringwood Road, Brimington, is one the lettings market. (Photo: Derbyshire Times)
The former Auto Connections lot on Ringwood Road, Brimington, is one the lettings market. (Photo: Derbyshire Times)

As described by estate agents WT Parker, the site represents “a prime location … offering excellent visibility and accessibility for any business venture.

“Whether you are looking to start a new retail venture or expand an existing business, this property offers a fantastic opportunity to establish a presence in a high-traffic

area.”

According to the agents’ listing, rent would be charged at £19,000 a year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In return, occupants are promised a 24 square metre garage area “perfect for showcasing products or providing services”, along with ten square metres of office space.

The tarmac forecourt extends to 721 square metres, with floodlights which “enhances the property's visibility during the evenings but also adds a touch of sophistication to the site.”

The listing adds: “For added security and peace of mind, the property is equipped with secure barriers on both access points, ensuring that your business premises are well-protected at all times.”

For full letting details, go to https://www.onthemarket.com/details/15982406/ or call 01246 398093 to arrange a viewing.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Related topics:ChesterfieldAldiDerbyshire Times

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice