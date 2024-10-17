Prime real estate goes on the market opposite likely new Aldi site near Chesterfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The premises on Ringwood Road was home to used car dealers Auto Connections for almost 15 years before being vacated in recent weeks.
It stands almost directly opposite the Robinsons Caravan site which is currently subject to a planning application from Aldi.
While the impending possibility of major construction works might suit some businesses more than others, any tenant in place if and when the supermarket opens could benefit from significant passing trade.
As described by estate agents WT Parker, the site represents “a prime location … offering excellent visibility and accessibility for any business venture.
“Whether you are looking to start a new retail venture or expand an existing business, this property offers a fantastic opportunity to establish a presence in a high-traffic
area.”
According to the agents’ listing, rent would be charged at £19,000 a year.
In return, occupants are promised a 24 square metre garage area “perfect for showcasing products or providing services”, along with ten square metres of office space.
The tarmac forecourt extends to 721 square metres, with floodlights which “enhances the property's visibility during the evenings but also adds a touch of sophistication to the site.”
The listing adds: “For added security and peace of mind, the property is equipped with secure barriers on both access points, ensuring that your business premises are well-protected at all times.”
For full letting details, go to https://www.onthemarket.com/details/15982406/ or call 01246 398093 to arrange a viewing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.