Pictured: Aldi spokesman sheds light on plan to build new supermarket near Chesterfield

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 09:23 GMT
Supermarket giant Aldi is still awaiting a decision from Chesterfield Borough Council on its plan to build a new supermarket in Brimington.

Speculation that work to redevelop the former Robinsons Caravans pitch is imminent has arisen after lights were spotted at the Ringwood Road site.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “Regarding the lights seen on the site, Aldi are currently keeping the site secure and monitoring with regular checks while awaiting approval from the borough council before any development work begins.”

Aldi submitted a full planning application to the council in September 2024, setting out its proposal for an attractive, modern food store alongside more than 100 car parking spaces, including disabled and parent and child bays, as well as electric vehicle charging points.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket chain conducted a consultation amongst local residents and stakeholders in the run-up to filing its application to the borough authority. Of the 506 responses, more than 85% were supportive of Aldi’s proposal in principle.

Aldi has shared this artist's impression of the supermarket that the company wants to build in Brimington.

1. Former Robinsons Caravan site

Aldi has shared this artist's impression of the supermarket that the company wants to build in Brimington.

Related topics:AldiChesterfield Borough Council
