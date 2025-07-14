Popular Derbyshire bus driver praised for raising money for Ashgate Hospice as he prepares for Peak District charity walk

A generous Derbyshire bus driver has been hailed for his work in raising funds for local charities.

Andrew Bagshaw was commended by Rob McCarthy, Operations Manager at Chesterfield operator, Stagecoach Yorkshire for raising money for Ashgate Hospice, over the past eight years.

He has taken part in charity walks, a bungee jump, a sky dive and even a sponsored silence for 24 hours.

This year, he will be taking part in another charity walk. On Sunday, July 27 he will be walking along Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Blue Peak Sightseer route from Chatsworth House to Blue John Cavern! Andrew, with a target of raising £500.

Andrew said: “A member of my family recently passed away and Ashgate Hospice were wonderful in giving him and our family the support we needed towards the end of their life. So, I am delighted to support what is a wonderful organisation. It really was a no-brainer for me to chose Ashgate.

“I have been working to support them from the start of the year and am excited to do so - I have already signed up to abseil down the side of Sheffield Hallam University for next years challenge!”

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We always feel that we are stronger together, and Andrew is a wonderful example of that ethos. We are part of our local communities and we feel that very closely, so it is wonderful that want to get involved and raise money for very important local causes.”